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    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

    BT5205/16

    Effortless even trim

    This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $189.99

    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

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    Effortless even trim

    Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

    • 0.2mm precision settings
    • Full metal blades
    • 70 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Integrated hair lift comb
    Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

    Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

    The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

    Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

    Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

    Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

    Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

    Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

    This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

    17 Lock-in length settings, 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision

    17 Lock-in length settings, 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

    70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

    70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

    Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 70 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

    Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

    Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

    Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

    Keep an ideal 3- day stubble, day after day, by using the trimmer's shortest 0.4mm setting.

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      17 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      Integrated hair lift comb

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      70 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Finishing
      Chrome finish
      Handle
      Soft touch handle

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Precision (size of steps)
      From 0.2mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Display
      Battery light
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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