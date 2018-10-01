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  • 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    BT3236/14

    3-day beard made easy

    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

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    Suggested retail price: $149.99

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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    3-day beard made easy

    Lift & Trim system for 30% fewer passes

    • 0.5mm precision settings
    • Full metal blades
    • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Lift & Trim system
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

    Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming

    Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming

    This trimmer comes with twice-sharpened full metal blades that cut more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    40 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 20mm with 0.5mm precision

    40 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 20mm with 0.5mm precision

    The zoomwheel lets you choose from 0.5 to 10mm length settings with the precision comb, and from 10.5 to 20mm with the long beard comb, both with 0.5mm precision steps.

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Store and go

    Store and go

    The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

    Long beard comb for an even trim in longer lengths

    The long beard comb allows you to maintain a long beard from 10.5 to 20mm, so that you don't need to trim to short lengths.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      40 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch
      Comb
      • Lift & Trim system
      • Long beard comb

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Full metal blades
      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 20 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.5 mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Battery empty indicator
      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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