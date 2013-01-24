Home
Bodygroom 7000

Showerproof body groomer

BG7025/15
  Total body shave & trim
    Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    BG7025/15
    Total body shave & trim

    The Series 7000 with it's unique dual-sided design let's you switch between shaving & trimming. The shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth shave. The trimmer has 5 different lengths for trimming anywhere on your body.

      Total body shave & trim

      Designed to protect even on sensitive areas

      • 4D contour following shaver
      • Integrated trimmer (3-11mm)
      • 80 min runtime, 1-hour charge
      • Unique dual-sided design
      Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool

      Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool

      Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.

      Adapts to the contours of your body for a comfortable shave

      Adapts to the contours of your body for a comfortable shave

      Our shaver head easily flexes in 4 directions adapting to the contours of your body to give you a smooth shave all over. Less pressure is needed to shave closely.

      Stainless steel blades & adjustable comb, trims hair 3-11mm

      Stainless steel blades & adjustable comb, trims hair 3-11mm

      The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. The blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3-11mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side, for a closer result.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage, and never need oil

      80 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      80 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      High-power Li-ion battery for full body use, with 80 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        Skin comfort system

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        5 adjustable length settings

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        80 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

