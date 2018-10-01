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  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

    Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

    BG7020/15

    Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

    The Series 7000 with its unique double grooming heads and advanced safety technology let's you confidently switch between shaving & trimming. Precise results with the contour following 2D shaver and 5-length trimmer, anywhere on your body.

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    Suggested retail price: $179.99

    Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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    See all Trimming and shaving

    Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

    2D contour following and advanced skin protection

    • Adjustable comb, 3-11mm
    • Contour following 2D shaver
    • 70 min cordless use, 1h charge
    Close and comfortable body shave with 2D contour following

    Close and comfortable body shave with 2D contour following

    Thanks to the 2 directional pivoting head, this adjustable body shaver adapts to every contour of your body giving your our closest shave yet.

    Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

    Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

    The integrated trimmer with adjustable comb is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. Achieve a natural look or closer result thanks to a 5 length adjustable comb with trim lengths ranging from 3mm to 11mm.

    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

    Self sharpening trimmer blades for long lasting performance

    Self sharpening trimmer blades for long lasting performance

    The trimmers' steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. Refresh your foil every year.

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Dedicated trim & shave heads in one integrated design

    Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere below the neck with just one tool. Use the Philips Bodygroom 7000 full body trimmer and shaver to trim with one single attachment for an even result on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

    Dual step shaving for even results on different hair

    The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The dual step shaving first trims longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

    LED light shows battery status

    Never let your body groomer run out of power unexpectedly with battery low indicator.

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    70 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

    High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 70 minutes of cordless use. When battery light indicates low power status, you can use the appliance again after an 1-hour charge.

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      5 adjustable length settings

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Run time
      70 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      Ni-MH

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      Skin comfort system

    • Ease of use

      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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