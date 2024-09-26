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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

    Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

    BG5021/16

    Overall rating / 5
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    Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim with the 2, 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

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    Suggested retail price: $329.99

    Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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    Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

    2D contour following with skin protect technology

    • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
    • Contour following 2D shaver
    • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge
    • Back reach attachment
    • Up to 5 years Warranty
    Full body grooming in one product

    Full body grooming in one product

    Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 4 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

    Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

    Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

    Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    The shaving system comes with 4 attachable combs for 2mm, 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish.

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years* and they never need to be oiled.

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    60 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

    60 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

    High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use. With the quick charging solution, you can use the appliance again after a 5 minute charge.

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      4 body combs (2, 3, 5, 7 mm)
      Back handle attachment
      Yes
      Exfoliation glove
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W
      Input voltage
      5 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      • Skin protection system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas
      Length settings
      3 fixed length settings

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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    • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

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