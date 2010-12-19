Search terms

LCD monitor

BDL5571V/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Deliver stunning images Deliver stunning images Deliver stunning images
    LCD monitor

    BDL5571V/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Deliver stunning images

    Broadcast your marketing messages in style with the slim bezel 140 cm (55") LCD display. So sleek, it will make your audience stop and stare.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    LCD monitor

    Deliver stunning images

    Broadcast your marketing messages in style with the slim bezel 140 cm (55") LCD display. So sleek, it will make your audience stop and stare. See all benefits

    Deliver stunning images

    Broadcast your marketing messages in style with the slim bezel 140 cm (55") LCD display. So sleek, it will make your audience stop and stare. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    LCD monitor

    Deliver stunning images

    Broadcast your marketing messages in style with the slim bezel 140 cm (55") LCD display. So sleek, it will make your audience stop and stare. See all benefits

      Deliver stunning images

      with a slim bezel 140 cm (55") LCD

      • 140 cm (55")
      • Full HD

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Module for DVI out capabilities

      Create a digital video wall of up to 9 displays in a 3 x 3 configuration with the optional DVI module. Simply slide the module in to the open slot on the side of the display, then connect the DVI out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      120 Hz Panel

      Enjoy stunningly clear video images thanks to the 120 Hz panel. Even fast moving action scenes can be seen with no blur, enhancing your viewing experience.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        140  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.06 Billion colors
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Response time (typical)
        10  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Display technology
        120 Hz Panel

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Component (BNC) x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        • Display Port
        • USB
        • AC-out
        • External loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DVI (Optional)
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 214W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W (One Wire and RS232 active)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        19.5mm/0.8"
        Smart Insert mount
        300 x 320 x 64
        Set height (with stand)
        773.2  mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        11.81 x 11.89 x 2.52
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        30.4  inch
        Set Width
        1252.1  mm
        Product weight
        38.7  kg
        Set depth (with stand)
        405.1  mm
        Set Height
        722.9  mm
        Set Depth
        121.8  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        15.95  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        49.3  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.5  inch
        Wall Mount
        400x400mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.8  inch
        Product weight (lb)
        85.1  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        125  cm
        Height
        72.29  cm
        Depth
        12.3  cm
        Weight
        26.4  kg
        Height (with stand)
        102.2  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        42.3  cm
        Weight (with stand)
        55.5  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        DVI Out Module (CRA71)
        Stand
        BM05211

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        105  cm
        Width
        167  cm
        Depth
        30  cm
        Nett weight
        38.7  kg
        Gross weight
        42.3  kg
        Tare weight
        3.6  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57932 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: DVI Out Module (CRA71)

