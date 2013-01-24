Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
Enjoy music wherever you go
Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music wherever you go
Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback See all benefits
Enjoy music wherever you go
Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music wherever you go
Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback See all benefits
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions