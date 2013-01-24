Home
    The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD. See all benefits

    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      • Bluetooth® and NFC
      • USB Direct
      • 12W
      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

      More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Output Power
        12W max

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        3.5mm headphone jack
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Loader type
        top

      • Power

        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC/DC adaptor

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        yes
        Power cord
        Yes
        User Manual
        yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        435 x 271 x 170  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        469x 197 x 311 mm
        Product weight
        2.9  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.11  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

