2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1852/79
Great portable sound
Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun
Multisource ripping
USB
Tape
0
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
03/10/2022
Australia
Best invention ever - Multi ripping to mp3
best invention ever - believe not made any more. Great opt get multliple sources to mp3 for play lists. Old tapes converted to CD / MP3 to keep memoires.
Pros
Everything
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-10-02
SCEETA
09/11/2019
Australia
philips az1852
it was the only one i could use ,i have had 2 , , it did what i wanted it to both of them for 20 years never let me down now i want to buy another one but can't find one
Pros
good ,good, good recfording from computor to usb,and cd
Cons
non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2017-11-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2017-11-09
Bazzzzz
03/05/2019
Australia
unique features
What i want is a replacement for this product but production has stopped. Need new one as after several years cassette player does not now play.Can Philips help?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine