CD Soundmachine

AZ1852/79
  • Great portable sound Great portable sound Great portable sound
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1852/79
    Great portable sound

    Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun See all benefits

      • Multisource ripping
      • USB
      • Tape
      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

      Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Rip-plus for one-touch MP3 recording from multiple sources

      With this smart feature, you can rip your desired music content from CDs, cassette tapes (if applicable), radio programs or any device with a line-in connection via the hi-fi system directly to your USB device and SD card (if applicable) into MP3 format- without using a PC.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Number of decks
        1
        USB Direct Modes
        • Delete
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        • Tape
        • USB device
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        CD Synchro Start Recording
        USB recording sources
        • CD
        • Tape
        • Tuner

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        3.5mm stereo line in
        (MP3 Link)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 1W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        230 V - 240 V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        304  mm
        Packaging Height
        204  mm
        Packaging Width
        404  mm
        Product depth
        256  mm
        Product height
        161  mm
        Product width
        360  mm
        Weight
        2.8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

