CD Soundmachine

    Compact and stylish, this all-in-one CD player plays all CDs, including MP3-CD. Sit back and enjoy music convenience with its programmable 20 track replay.

    Compact and stylish, this all-in-one CD player plays all CDs, including MP3-CD. Sit back and enjoy music convenience with its programmable 20 track replay. See all benefits

    AZ1316/10

      • MP3
      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Autostore Programming for one-touch radio tuning

      Autostore Programming is a convenient feature that allows you to tune in to your favorite stations and set station presets by simply pressing a button. Autostore Programming does away with the hassle of manual radio station tuning and setting of presets. A built-in electrical circuit automatically scans local radio station frequencies, locks on to the strongest radio station signals, and assigns them to specific presets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2X1.2W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down
        Speaker diameter
        4"
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Pause key

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Remote control
        14 keys

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Power

        Mains power
        Yes
        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        210  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Width
        470  mm
        Product depth
        169  mm
        Product height
        243  mm
        Product width
        400  mm
        Weight
        2.9  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.7  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

