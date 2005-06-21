Home
CD Soundmachine

AZ1006/10
Overall rating / 5
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1006/10
    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Stereo cassette deck

      Stereo cassette deck

      Multi-functional LCD display

      Multi-functional LCD display

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Output power (RMS)
        2X1.0W
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Finishing
        Metal
        Loudspeaker types
        Loudspeakers

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Number of decks
        1
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        No
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        2
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        287  mm
        Packaging Height
        200  mm
        Packaging Width
        416  mm
        Product depth
        225  mm
        Product height
        152  mm
        Product width
        360  mm
        Weight
        2.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.8  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

