Well I think I must be one of the very few people who bought this clock radio and actually like it. I've been using it for about 2 weeks now, and so can give a fair review on it. I bought it to replace my old clock radio which took up too much space on my bedside table, and the volume dial had become loose. This Philips unit is the perfect size for me with a small footprint. I also liked how it has buttons for adjusting the volume rather than a dial. I only use this unit to wake me up in the morning, and for that it's great. I actually like how the volume gradually gets louder as with my old radio I had to adjust the volume if I was using a fan on warm nights. With this unit I don't have to. The gradual volume increase also wakes me up a little more gently - but I do have the radio set to Classic FM! I also like the dual alarm feature - I can set one alarm for weekdays and another for the weekend. The radio station presets were easy to set, and the radio reception is clear, and sound quality is good for a clock radio. The ability to adjust the brightness is handy. The dimmest setting is OK for nighttime, but is hard to read during the day. But that said, I rarely have to look at it during the day and my bedroom is fairly dark anyway so it's not an issue. I would also prefer the display colour to be red rather than green as I find red a little easier on my eyes at night. A really good feature would be to let you choose from a range of colours - quite a few products with LED lights have this these days. I found the instructions supplied with the unit were a little cryptic, but I downloaded the full instructions from the Philips website and these were much clearer. I had no trouble setting the time, alarm and radio. As for the 24h/12h time setting, mine is a 12h clock. I would have liked the option to change it but it's not a big deal for me. Overall I'm very happy with my new clock radio.