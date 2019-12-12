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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3232B/79

1.9

| (109) Reviews

Big display clock radio

Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with AM/FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance.

See all benefits

Big display clock radio

  • Big display

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

109

Reviews

12/12/2019

Australia

Australia

This clock was given to me and It's great!

Having built digital clocks before they became a commercial product, the one thing that I needed to design was to help with my red/green colour blindness, for example i find is extrremely difficult to see red LED's, blue was the best and perfect for night time but green was ok. This clock's LEDs are good for red/green colour issues. Setting the clock is not much different to any digital clock and is typically a feature of the chip used. Overall and even since it was discountinued I like this product.

Pros

Good suitablilty fore red/green colour blind users

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

Date of Use 2019-08-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

Date of Use 2019-08-11

20/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Easy to use, don't understand the other reviews!!??

I've seen a lot of shocking 1 star reviews for this clock radio on other websites. I must say, the clock radio works perfectly fine! It was super easy to program, has 12 hour (not just 24hr as suggested elsewhere) clock. Digital FM/AM tuner which is great, 3 brightness settings. The ONLY thing I don't like is the speaker quality! It's very crackly. Oh and the battery back up is x2 "AAA" 1.5v batteries NOT a 9v battery as normal and suggested.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

15/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Best ever

The features are simple, easy to use and typical of Philips products. Thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio

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