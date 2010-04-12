Search terms
Make a splash in your shower
Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy. See all benefits
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.
The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
A detachable strap is provided to let you place your Philips bathroom radio wherever you want. Remove the strap if you plan to place the radio on a flat surface, or wrap the strap around your shower head, faucet or towel bar to use in the bath.
The sound quality of the radio's waterproof speaker will not degrade over time. Splashproof material and a solid mechanical design means you can place your radio in the wettest part of your bathroom such as on the wash basin or in the bathtub. You can even hang it over the shower nozzle. The radio can handle a brief jet of water on its surface.
Convenience
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
Dimensions
Power