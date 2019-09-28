2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE2330/00
Make a splash in your shower
Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Splash-proof
Clock
Battery operated
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
3.5
of 5
15
Reviews
KiwiGran
28/09/2019
New Zealand
A great little radio
I have had one of these radios in my shower for many years, so long I can't actually remember when I bought my first one. I work as a cleaner and bought a second one to carry around with me while I work. I use rechargeable batteries and they need to be recharged about once a month, because I use it for long periods of time. My only gripe is that there's a long aerial wire on the bottom and it's forever getting stuck in things and this time I ripped it right out and the sound isn't quite so good. I'm looking to buy another one which is why I'm sitting on this page now but it looks as though it's no longer available ;-(
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Doms
14/12/2012
United Kingdom
Philips Bathroom radio AE2330
Perfect bathroom radio,ease of use,reception excellent,absolutely no faults,perfect product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Jon3717
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Just the job !
A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio