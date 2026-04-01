Search terms

  • Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste
  • Play Pause

    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste

    ADD6912BK/79

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste

    The taste-focused water station. A post-RO coconut shell activated carbon filter, examined by SGS water sommeliers, refines every drop for maximum flavour. Five temperature presets, chilling down to 8°C, retro design. No plumber required.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $1,099.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste

    Similar products

    See all Water dispensers

    Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste

    Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

    • Chilled purified water
    • Instant Hot purified water
    • 2 purified water jugs
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
    • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    Purified chilled water

    Purified chilled water

    Purified water is chilled in a dedicated cold-water chamber thanks to thermoelectric "Peltier" cooling technology. Water is chilled by absorbing heat from the water on the cold side of the Peltier device and dissipating this heat on the other side. It can chill 1.0L purified water in less than one hour (25°C down to 8°C). Easily dispense refreshing, purified and chilled water via a touch at the screen.

    Purified hot water

    Purified hot water

    The fresh hot water is dispensed within seconds, at the temperature (ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 95°C) you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

    Refined tasting water

    Refined tasting water

    The activated carbon post-filter (ADD547) is made of natural coconut shell, which has an iodine value as high as 1200 and refined pores down to 1 micron. Such high quality guarantees a crisp and pure taste. Examined and recognised by SGS water sommeliers!

    UV-C LED keeps the cold water fresh

    UV-C LED keeps the cold water fresh

    UV-C LED technology activates every hour in the cold water tank, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

    Reject water management

    Reject water management

    Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.

    Purified water jugs (2)

    Purified water jugs (2)

    Thanks to the design of the portable purified water jug, you always have plenty of pure-tasting water to carry around for cooking and makings drinks. You can even chill one jug with filtered water in the fridge for cold drinks, and keep the other jug placed in the water station for refilling.

    5 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    2,000L filtration capacity

    The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.

    Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

    You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

    Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

    After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Stage of filtration
      5-stage

    • Applicable conditions

      Rated voltage
      220V

    • Filter specifications

      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      Filter precision
      down to 0.0001 microns
      4in1 AQP RO filter
      ADD541/90
      All-in-One AQP RO filter
      Up to 12 months
      Post coconut shell activated carbon filter
      ADD547/90

    • General specifications

      Applicable inlet water
      RO purified water
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      426*211*398  mm
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Display
      LED
      Purified water jug
      Yes
      Purified water jug capacity
      1.2L
      Tap water tank
      5.3L capacity
      Country of origin
      Made in China

    • Main parameters

      Rated Power
      2200  W
      Inlet water pressure
      0-0.06MPa

    • Country of origin

      Filtration dispenser
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.