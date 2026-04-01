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  • Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C

    Reverse Osmosis purification RO Water Station with Instant Heating

    ADD6901HBK01/79

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    Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C

    With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology is tested in cooperation with NASA/ESA. Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Bacteria, Microplastics etc.

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    Suggested retail price: $799.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification RO Water Station with Instant Heating

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    Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C

    Aquaporin Inside™ removes 110 kinds of substances

    • Instant Hot purified water
    • 3 temperature and 4 volume presets
    • UV-C LED keeps water fresh
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
    • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

    Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

    Thanks to instant heating technology, freshly purified hot water is dispensed within seconds.

    UV-C LED keeps water fresh

    UV-C LED keeps water fresh

    UV-C LED technology in the purified water tank inhibits bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

    Reject water management

    Reject water management

    Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.

    4 preset water volumes for your different needs

    150ml, 200ml, 300ml, and 500ml, you can always find the best volume setting for your favorite cups.

    4 preset temperatures for your different needs

    Precisely controlled temperatures for your different needs. No more waiting for cooling down to a specific temperature. No matter coffee, tea or honey water, you can always make your favorate drink within seconds.

    2,000L filtration capacity

    The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    No installation needed for the dispenser. With a compact design, you can put it anywhere at home.

    ClearSmart intelligent system

    Real-time filter status display, remind you to replace the filter if it is needed.

    Safety lock to prevent mis-operation or burning

    When the output water temperature is above 45 celsius, the safety lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Filtration level
      5-stage
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Lead reduction
      Yes
      Recommended filter lifetime
      12 months**
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      PFOS reduction
      Yes

    • Purification system

      Chlorine removal
      Yes

    • Heating performance

      Heating method
      Instant heating

    • Filter specifications

      Filter precision
      RO:0.0001um
      Filtration capacity
      2000L

    • Input water conditions

      Input water temperature
      5-38℃  °C

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Product color
      Black
      Replacement filter cartridge
      ADD541
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38℃  °C
      Water temperature
      Ambient, 45, 85, 95  °C
      Water volume
      150, 200, 300, 500ml
      Product size
      200*302*404mm
      Raw water tank
      4L
      UV sterilaztion
      yes
      Filter lifetime indicator
      yes

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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