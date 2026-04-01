ADD6901HBK01/79
Purified water, ambient, 45°C, 85°C or 95°C
With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology is tested in cooperation with NASA/ESA. Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Bacteria, Microplastics etc.See all benefits
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Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Thanks to instant heating technology, freshly purified hot water is dispensed within seconds.
UV-C LED technology in the purified water tank inhibits bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.
150ml, 200ml, 300ml, and 500ml, you can always find the best volume setting for your favorite cups.
Precisely controlled temperatures for your different needs. No more waiting for cooling down to a specific temperature. No matter coffee, tea or honey water, you can always make your favorate drink within seconds.
The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.
No installation needed for the dispenser. With a compact design, you can put it anywhere at home.
Real-time filter status display, remind you to replace the filter if it is needed.
When the output water temperature is above 45 celsius, the safety lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding.
Filtration performance
Purification system
Heating performance
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
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