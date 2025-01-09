Filtered hot water dispenses within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: Ambient, 40°, 70°, 80°, 90°, 100°C.
Chilled (8°C) water on demand
With the peltier cooling, you can easily enjoy refreshing chilled water down to 8 at the touch of the screen. Chills 1.0L down from ambient (<25C) in less than one hour.
Softer and better tasting water
Philips Micro X-Clean Softening+ filters improve the taste and quality of water by reducing chlorine, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA*. The Softening+ filter also offers 50% more protection against limescale build-up. Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water!
Modern design easily fits your home style
The modern and sleek design is perfect for anyone who favors style and simplicity.
Safety lock to avoid scalding
When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.
BPA-free
All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.