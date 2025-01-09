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  • Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot
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    Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station, Hot & Cold

    ADD5981GR/79

    Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot

    This new Philips Water Station combines filtration, heating, and cooling in one compact device. Various temperatures and volume settings. Next level convenience.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $549.00

    Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station, Hot & Cold

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    Enjoy better tasting water, chilled to piping hot

    With Micro X-Clean Softening+ filtration

    • Hot water in seconds
    • Chilled water on demand
    • Micro Filtration Softening+
    • Compact size
    • No plumbing required
    Hot water within seconds

    Hot water within seconds

    Filtered hot water dispenses within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: Ambient, 40°, 70°, 80°, 90°, 100°C.

    Chilled (8°C) water on demand

    Chilled (8°C) water on demand

    With the peltier cooling, you can easily enjoy refreshing chilled water down to 8 at the touch of the screen. Chills 1.0L down from ambient (<25C) in less than one hour.

    Softer and better tasting water

    Softer and better tasting water

    Philips Micro X-Clean Softening+ filters improve the taste and quality of water by reducing chlorine, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA*. The Softening+ filter also offers 50% more protection against limescale build-up. Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water!

    Modern design easily fits your home style

    The modern and sleek design is perfect for anyone who favors style and simplicity.

    Safety lock to avoid scalding

    When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.

    BPA-free

    All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metal removal
      Yes
      Pesticide removal
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Micro X-Clean Softening+ filter
      100L/1 month

    • Purification system

      VOC Removal
      Yes

    • Cooling Performance

      Cooling capacity
      1.0L per hour
      Cooling system
      Peltier cooling
      Cooling temperature
      Down to 8℃

    • Filter specifications

      Filter precision
      5-10 microns

    • General specifications

      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Replacement filter cartridge
      AWP230
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      400*200*337  mm
      Product color
      Cool gray
      Voltage and frequency
      220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Display
      LED
      Tap water tank
      2.8L capacity
      Heating system
      Instant heating

    • Main parameters

      Color
      Grey
      Rated Power
      2200  W
      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4 PMa

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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