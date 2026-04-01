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    NSF certified filtration Water Dispenser (4.8L) - PFAS Pro

    ADD5913WH/37

    Enjoy better tasting water

    NSF certified to reduce over 50 contaminants, including chlorine, metals, pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals and (PFAS) chemicals.

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    Suggested retail price: $159.00

    NSF certified filtration Water Dispenser (4.8L) - PFAS Pro

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    Enjoy better tasting water

    Filters when you pour — not hours before

    • Large 4.8L effective capacity
    • Great-Tasting Water on Demand
    • Battery-powered filtration
    • Long-lasting battery
    • Usage-based filter monitoring

    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

    PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

    Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.

    Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

    The super inovative PFAS Pro filter cartridge (ADD569) is good for 680 liters or 6 months of filtration. The dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.

    4.8L large volume water tank

    Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

    Instant filtration with a simple touch

    Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.

    Type-C USB rechargeable

    Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Microplastics reduction
      Yes

    • Filter specifications

      Main filter media
      Activated carbon block

    • General specifications

      Filter lifetime
      6 months
      Replacement filter cartridge
      ADD569
      Color
      Bright white
      Filter quantity
      1-pack
      Battery capacity
      1800mAh
      Battery
      Rechargeable lithium battery

    • Country of origin

      Filter cartridge
      China
      Instant water filter
      Made responsibly in China

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