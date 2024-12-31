2 year warranty
ADD569P1/37
Enjoy better tasting water
Proprietary activated carbon block filter is certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants. Good for 680 litres or 6 months of filtration. Scroll down to “Support” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.
PFOA, PFOS chemicals reduction (NSF 53)
VOC, Lead and Mercury reduction (NSF 53)
Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)
Pharmaceuticals reduction (NSF 401-3)
For ADD59x2 and ADD59x3 Powered Pitchers
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Philips water dispenser XL lifetime is 6 months or 180 gallons.
50+ contaminants reduction incl. PFAS (PFOA&PFOS) and emerging contaminates.