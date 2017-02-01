Search terms

  • Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    1000i Series Air Purifier

    AC1215/70

    Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    1000i Series Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,4)

    • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
    • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring.

    Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    Fast purification suitable for rooms of up to 63 m²

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Smart light control

    Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 50 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      30  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Maintenance

      Replacement filter HEPA
      HEPA filter FY1410 - 24 mos
      Replacement filter AC
      AC filter FY1413 - 12 mos
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      5.3  kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      325 *210 * 543
      Color(s)
      White

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      270  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 63 m²
      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      32  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      60  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      5 (Sleep,Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numeral feedback
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190㎥/h by the room size of 49 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )
    • (2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2020
    • (3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.