3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.