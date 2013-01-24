Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.