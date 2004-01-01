Search terms

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

    high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

    • 86"
    • Powered by Windows
    • 350cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

    Display four feeds on the one screen. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use the two included HDMI dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

    HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

    Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

    Powered by Windows 10

    Powerful Core i7 processor with nVidia GPU. Runs all your favorite apps like Zoom, Skype (included) and MS Teams, MS Office, (not included)

    Whiteboard mode built-in

    Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

    Fast and easy video conferencing

    Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

    Crestron Connected certified

    Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      217.42  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      85.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V) mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Operating system
      Windows 10

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm Jack (x2)
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 3.0 (x2)
      • USB-C
      Audio input
      3.5mm Jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • DVI - D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      DPMS power saving system
      Yes

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 20W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      300  W
      Consumption (Max)
      460 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
      • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
      • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
      • 960x720, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 350, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      UHD Formats
      • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 50 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      6*M4*L6, 100mm pitch, Max. Size: 300mmx180mm
      Set Width
      1949  mm
      Product weight
      79.5  kg
      Set Height
      1120.00  mm
      Set Depth
      77.50(@wall mount), 93.00(@max)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      76.73  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      44.09  inch
      Wall Mount
      600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.05(@wall mount), 3.66(@max)  inch
      Bezel width
      1.50 mm(even)
      Product weight (lb)
      175.27  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      • DAT
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Intel Core i7
      GPU
      Nvidia GT730
      Storage
      256GB eMMc
      RAM
      8GB DDR4

    • Multi-touch Interactivity

      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
      • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
      • HDMI transmitter (x2)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • M2 Screw (x2)
      • M3 screw (x2)
      • Power cable (x3)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • AAA batteries (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control (x1)
      • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • CU
      • EMF
      • FCC, Class A
      • ETL
      • PSB

