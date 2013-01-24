Home
Xenon HID conversion kit

858224KX2
  • Easy fit for better sight Easy fit for better sight Easy fit for better sight
    The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits

      • 9005
      • 12V
      • 35W

      Superior beam pattern

      3-axis alignment

      Complete installation kit

      Everything included to upgrade your car lighting (in connection with Philips Xenon HID bulb)

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Base
        P20d
        Description
        Conv. bulb 9005
        Range
        4K
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        X2

