1

Ultinon HID

Headlight bulb

85122FSX2
    The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits

      • D2S
      • 85V
      • 35W

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Base
        P32d-2
        Description
        D2S 6700K
        Range
        FS
        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        X2

