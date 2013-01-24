Home
    Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world See all benefits

      Captivate your audience

      With an ultra large screen experience

      • 75"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        410  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.429 x 0.429 mm
        Display colors
        1073 M
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x3)
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        • SPDIF
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        12.50 mm
        Set Width
        1676.60  mm
        Set Height
        955.00  mm
        Set Depth
        73.80  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        66.01  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        37.60  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.91  inch
        VESA Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Product weight
        53.3  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        117.51  lb
        Smart insert height
        300  mm
        Smart insert width
        250  mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        197  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • RS232 cable
        • HDMI cable
        Optional accessories
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
        • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • FCC, Class A
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

