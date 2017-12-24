Search terms

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    With priceless performance

    • 49"
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    • Ultra HD
    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      123.2  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      48.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.315 x0.315 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      9  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Color Enhancement
      • Color Temperature Adjustment
      • De-interlacer
      • Noise Reduction
      • Smart Picture
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 5.0.1

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • RS232
      Ease of installation
      Remote Control Lock
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (400x400mm)
      Network controllable
      • LAN (RJ45)
      • RS232
      Memory
      8GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      125 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1099.2  mm
      Product weight
      11.4  kg
      Set Height
      631.9  mm
      Set Depth
      62.4  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      43.28  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      24.88  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.46  inch
      Bezel width
      11.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.4 (Bottom) mm
      Product weight (lb)
      25.13  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      ARM Quad-core processor
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      8GB eMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      Optional accessories
      Table top stand
      Stand
      BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Japanese
      • Czech
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • CB
      • FCC, Class B
      • BSMI
      • CCC
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • PSB
      • CECP

