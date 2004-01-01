MediaSuite BT Remote Control
Easy to use remote control with Bluetooth® and built-in microphone for use with Google Assistant enabled Philips MediaSuite TVs. Dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons provide faster access to more content.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Provides a direct wireless connection to the TV, enabling access to Google Assistant. Bluetooth® also means control from a greater distance without the need to be directly in front of the TV.
A built-in microphone enables voice activated control for greater convenience , including commands for Google Assistant, content searching, and feature control of other apps.
A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.
A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .
Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.
When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.
The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.
Essential buttons on this remote control are marked with braille dots beside them to assist the blind and visually impaired in operating the TV-enabling greater accessibility for all.
