Search terms

  • Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance

    CANbus adaptor LED Accessory for LED installation<br>

    18952C2

    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning.

    See all benefits

    CANbus adaptor LED Accessory for LED installation<br>

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Perfect electrical performance

    Smooth function

    • For LED-HL [~H7]
    • Pack of: 2
    • Advanced automotive system

    Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

    Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

    Easy installation

    Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

    Optimal performance in all conditions

    The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Perfect electrical performance

    • Product description

      Application
      H7
      Designation
      12176C2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      LED CANbus
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      [~H7]

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12176C2
      Ordering code
      5064994

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C2
      EAN1
      8719018050649
      EAN3
      8719018050656

    • Packed product information

      MOQ (for professionals)
      4

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.