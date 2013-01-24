Search terms
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night. See all benefits
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night. See all benefits
Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.
Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Dayliight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.
The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.
The high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting the system does not require any maintenance.
The lightguide technology delivers a distinct lighting signature. Contrary to the dot appareance of earlier solutions, the light that is guided through the 2 beams is uniform and extends to a wider angle. As any other Philips solution the beam complies with all homologation standards.
The Philips Daytime Running Light range is compatible with hybrid and electric car technology.
The homologated Lightguide technology results in a uniform light diffusion without dots and an ultra-wide beam.
Maximum visibility
Easy to install
Robustness
Technical specifications
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Product description
Marketing specifications