Search terms

1

WhiteVision

Headlight bulb

12362WHVS2
  • Maximum white light Maximum white light Maximum white light
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    WhiteVision Headlight bulb

    12362WHVS2

    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    WhiteVision Headlight bulb

    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    WhiteVision Headlight bulb

    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

      Maximum white light

      Maximum whiteness, ultimate brightness

      • Type of lamp: H11
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,55 W
      • Style
      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

      100% road legal, 100% intense white light

      100% road legal, 100% intense white light

      WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

      A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H11
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Application
        Front fog light
        Designation
        H11 WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E1 25M
        Base
        PGJ19-2

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1350 ±10%  lm
        Color temperature
        4100  K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 200/400

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12362WHVS2
        Ordering code
        36935930

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2
        EAN1
        8727900369359
        EAN3
        8727900369366

      • Packed product information

        Height
        10.9  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        75.5  g
        Net weight per piece
        20  g

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1.5  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        23.5  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Whiter light
        Product highlight
        4300K

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Compared to standard halogen lamps
          • *Application varies per bulb type
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.