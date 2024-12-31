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2 year warranty
Car lights
All series
BlueVision ultra Headlight bulb
12336BVUS2
White 4000K light
Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road.
H3
12V
55W
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