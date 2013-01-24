Home
Connector rings LED-HL [~H7]

Accessories for LED installation

11172CX2
    H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, creating complexity at installation. With Philips connector rings, ensure that your bulbs fit the largest selection of car models. See all benefits

      Improves fit of LED headlights

      • Type C
      • Compatible with most cars
      Connector rings for sure fit

      With H7 connector rings featuring a wide variety of lamp brackets, consumers face difficulties to fit some LED lights. Optional connector rings make sure that Philips LED bulbs fit the largest selection of car models to give you peace of mind and enjoy great light performance.

      Check for compatibility with your car

      On www.philips.com/automotive, you will find the relevant information to assess whether an optional connector ring is required for your car model. There are three versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B and Type C, separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. A positive list guides you to the correct choice. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].

      Durable metal for long-lasting performance

      Unlike most inferior quality connector rings, Philips Type B and C LED connector rings are made of durable metal, resistant to high temperatures. These connector rings have been tested in real-life automotive conditions so you can have confidence in their lasting performance and don’t have to replace them as often.

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.

      Check for compatobility with your car

      There are four versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B, Type C and Type D separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        11172CX2
        Range
        • LED
        • Connector rings LED-HL [~H7]
        Type
        Type C

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Sure fit
        Product highlight
        LED connectors

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11172CX2
        Ordering code
        5123330

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018051233
        EAN3
        8719018051240
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        80  g
        Height
        15.1  cm
        Length
        8.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        60  g
        Width
        19.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.