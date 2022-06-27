Search terms

Philips Lumea IPL prestige device
399 reviews

Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device

Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

Suggested retail price

$1,399.99
This product is discontinued
Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction¹

Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and the Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

Standard Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph

Extra convenience

Extra long corded

Hard-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle.

Ideal for every curve

Up to 4 unique smart heads

Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective programs for each body area.

Save time and effort

Only 2x month

Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Feature Image

Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

Feature Image

Proven gentle and effective treatment

Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

Feature Image

Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

video banner

Technology

SenseIQ technology

Senses. Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 settings). Adapts. Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when attachment is connected. Cares. For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.⁶

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

Disclaimers

¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
³ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
* Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
** Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results
*** When following the treatment schedule
**** Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
***** The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty
****** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

