Hard-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle.
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective programs for each body area.
Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.
Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.
Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.
BRI956/00
Lumea IPL Prestige
Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin.¹ The most effective³ IPL device with SenseIQ technology, intelligent attachments and app. Corded version.
Suggested retail price$1,399.99
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.