Search terms

1
Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
249 reviews

Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

Great results, great value

Suggested retail price

$1,079.99
This product is discontinued
See all models

Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction³

Get silky smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective, and come with attachments for each body area.

Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

Extra convenience

Extra long cord

2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.

Save time and effort

Only 2x month

Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up once a month to maintain the results.

Complete your beauty routine

Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

User guide Product sheet
Feature image

Full solution for face and body with 3 attachments

Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.

Feature image

Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

Feature image

Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

video banner

Technology

With Skin tone sensor

Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

Learn More

Reviews

Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

Do you own a Lumea Advanced?

Register your product, download the manual or reach out for help

Customer support

Compare all Lumea ranges

Compare
Select yours Lumea IPL 7000 Series
Lumea IPL 7000 Series
Select your model
Lumea IPL 7000 Series
Lumea IPL 7000 Series
BRI923/00
  • Lumea IPL Advanced device
  • Body attachment
  • Face attachment
  • Bikini attachment
  • Satin Compact pen trimmer
  • Storage pouch

Disclaimers

¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
³  Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
* Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

Subscribe to our newsletter



Early access to exclusive offers

Be the first to hear about new products and sales

* This field is mandatory

*

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.