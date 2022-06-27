Lumea IPL 8000

Treat only every 2 weeks for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
BRI945/00
Lumea IPL Prestige
Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin.¹ The most effective³ IPL device with SenseIQ technology, intelligent attachments and app. Corded version.
Suggested retail price$1,099.99
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.