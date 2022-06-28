Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings
Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.
Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
Technology
Lumea IPL 7000
Watch to learn more about the Lumea IPL 7000
Sustainability
100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.