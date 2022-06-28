Search terms

Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
287 reviews

Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

Great results, great value

Suggested retail price

$1,079.99
This product is discontinued

Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction³

Get silky smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective, and come with attachments for each body area.

Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

Extra convenience

Extra long cord

2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.

Save time and effort

Only 2x month

Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up once a month to maintain the results.

Complete your beauty routine

Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

User guide Product sheet
Feature image

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Feature image

Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

Feature image

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

video banner

Technology

Lumea IPL 7000

Watch to learn more about the Lumea IPL 7000

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

Learn More

Reviews

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Clippin

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

Compare all Lumea ranges

Compare
Lumea IPL 7000 Series
Lumea IPL 7000 Series
Select your model

Disclaimers

¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
³  Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
* Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

Subscribe to our newsletter



Early access to exclusive offers

Be the first to hear about new products and sales

*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.