Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Haircare (4)

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
What power do you require in a hairdryer?
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Prestige Pro Straightener
    -{discount-value}

    Prestige Pro Straightener

    HPS930/00

    • Titanium floating plates
    • Accurate control 230 C
    • Ionic care for shiny hair
    • 10 sec. heat up time
    Overall rating / 5
    $249.99*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Straightener
    -{discount-value}

    MoistureProtect Straightener

    HP8372/00

    • MoistureProtect technology
    • Ionic
    • Floating ceramic plates
    Overall rating / 5
    $239.99*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Hair Dryer
    -{discount-value}

    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

    HPS920/00

    • 2300W drying power
    • Powerful AC motor
    • High air speed up to 170 km/h*
    • Style & Protect nozzle
    Overall rating / 5
    $249.99*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer
    -{discount-value}

    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    HP8280/00

    • MoistureProtect Sensor
    • 2300W
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Cool shot
    Overall rating 4/ 5
    (45)
    $239.99*
    View product

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products
* Suggested retail price

Recently viewed products