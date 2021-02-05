Search terms

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD350/10

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

    Suggested retail price: $99.99

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    with the ThermoProtect attachment

    • 2100W
    • ThermoProtect attachment
    • Advanced ionic care
    • 6 heat & speed settings
    This 2100W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

    This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

    Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

    The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

    The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      14 mm
      ThermoProtect attachment
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Motor
      DC

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Settings
      Cool air setting

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      ThermoProtect
      Yes

