Thorough yet gentle epilation:
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke.
Unique ceramic discs gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax.
Search terms
Seamless hair removal routine:
S-shaped handle for ease and maneuverability all over and preferred by 87% of women.
Cordless and wet or dry usage.
Smoothness from head to toe:
Body exfoliation brush and massager heads gently remove dead skin cells, and help to prevent ingrown hairs, promoting radiant-looking skin.
New Pedi electric foot file head for smooth feet & toes.
|
BRE640 - Wet & Dry epilator
Satinelle Advanced
$299.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
|
BRE620 - Wet & Dry epilator
Satinelle Advanced
$219.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
|
BRE610 - Wet & Dry epilator
Satinelle Advanced
$199.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
Attachments
|
|
|
|
Features
|
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
|
|