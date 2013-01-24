Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Our fastest
epilation ever

With 5-in-1 body care

Our fastest
epilation ever
With 5-in-1
body care

Satinelle Prestige
Wet and Dry Epilator

Be the first to review this item

Satinelle Prestige Wet and Dry Epilator

Satinelle Prestige
Wet and Dry Epilator

Reviews

Be the first to review this item

Thorough yet gentle epilation: 
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke.

 

Unique ceramic discs gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax.

Seamless hair removal routine:

S-shaped handle for ease and maneuverability all over and preferred by 87% of women.

 

Cordless and wet or dry usage.

Smoothness from head to toe:

Body exfoliation brush and massager heads gently remove dead skin cells, and help to prevent ingrown hairs, promoting radiant-looking skin.

New Pedi electric foot file head for smooth feet & toes.
Suggested retail price: $349.99

Satinelle firmly grips even 0.5mm hair* for weeks of satin smooth skin

Unique ceramic discs
Unique ceramic disks with textured surface firmly grab even the finest hairs.
Patented epilator
Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
* Compared to Braun. Shopper Study, Germany, NL, FR, Turkey, Argentina 2015

How it works


Firmly grips even fine hairs


It is easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to the unique epilation system. With ceramic disks, grabbing and gripping on wet and dry skin.

Exfoliate your skin before epilation


To help you prevent ingrowth hairs


Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface. Use the brush 24 hours before epilation to help prevent ingrown hairs.

Smoothen your skin after epilation


For relaxed, radiant-looking skin


Use the body massager to relax the muscles and stimulate the blood flow in your neck, shoulders and legs. Our new Body Massager reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the and deliver a radiant looking skin.

Pedi electric foot file


Smooth from heel to toe in just 5 mins*
* Home use test 2017, Germany, 89 women


3 out of 4 women enjoy better, smoother results* even in harder to reach areas of their feet, like toes. All thanks to the revolutionary disc-rotation system with its fine edge.

* Home use test 2017, Germany, 89 women

How to use video

Grips even fine hairs and smoothens your skin,
before and after epilating

• Easy and effortless usage
• Thorough and long lasting results
• Personalized body routine solutions
How to use | Effortless hair removal all over the body

Meet the range

Satinelle Advanced

BRE640 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

$299.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE620 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

$219.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE610 - Wet & Dry epilator

Satinelle Advanced

$199.99*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current

Performance
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Ceramic epilation disks
  • 30 mm widest epilation head

Attachments
  • Pedi electric foot file
  • Body Massager
  • Body Exfoliation Brush
  • Bikini trimmer comb
  • Bikini trimmer head
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Massage cap
  • Skin stretcher cap
  • Pouch: Basic pouch
  • Cleaning brush
  • Massage cap
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Skin stretcher cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
  • Trimming head
  • Bikini comb (for trimming head)
  • Massage cap
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comp (for shaving head)

Features
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle
  • Wet and dry use
  • 2 settings
  • Opti-light

Power
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Quick charge
  • Rechargeable
  • 1.5-hour charging time
  • up to 40 minutes
* Suggested retail price
See our epilators
    • Accessories : 

       

      • Pedi electric foot file
      • Body Massager
      • Body Exfoliation Brush
      • Bikini trimmer comb
      • Bikini trimmer head
      • Facial area cap
      • Delicate area cap
      • Massage cap
      • Skin stretcher cap
      • Pouch: Basic pouch
      • Cleaning brush

    Buy at your
    favourite retailer

    Suggested retail price: $349.99