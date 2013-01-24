- innovative hair lift comb
Get a protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay precise and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.
Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.4 - 10mm with 0.2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.
Effortless even trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
$189.99*
BT5205/16
Laser guided precision
Beard Trimmer series 9000
$199.95*
BT9295/32
Integrated vacuum trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 7000
$169.99*
BT7201/15
Key feature(s)
Cutting system
Ease of use
Battery
Included accessories
Guarantee
|
