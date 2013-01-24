Search terms
Cleaning between teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra takes just 60 seconds, makıng it simple for you to add it to your daily oral care regimen.
95% of inconsistent flossers who tried Philips AirFloss Ultra said it was easy to use 4
89% said it was easier to use than string floss 4
82% said it was easier to use than Waterpik 4
The new Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is designed to meet the specific needs of inconsistent flossers and is proven as effective as floss in improving gum health. 2
View AirFloss Ultra
1 28 Day Money back guarantee (Conditions apply)
2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq
3 From treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary.
4 Survey of U.S patients.