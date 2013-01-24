Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Sonicare AirFloss Ultra - An easy addition
to a healthy routine


Sticking to a consistent flossing routine can be a struggle – until now. Introducing the new Philips Sonicare Airfloss Ultra,  a unique interdental cleaner that reaches places your toothbrush can't. If you don't floss regularly, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra will provide everything you need for improved gum health.
Healthier gums
guaranteed 1


Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is clinically proven as effective as floss in improving gum health. 2
In fact, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra removes up to 99.9% of dental plaque that brushing missed. 3 Philips Sonicare Airfloss Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

Interdental cleaning with Philips AirFloss Ultra takes
three simple steps

 
1. Fill

Use with water or an antimicrobial mouth rinse
 
2. Point

Hold down for continuous automatic bursts, or press and release for manual burst mode.
  
3. Clean 

Micro-droplets of air and liquid remove plaque.
Philips Sonicare
AirFloss Ultra


Delivers three bursts of air and liquid micro-droplets to remove dental plaque and improve gum health as well as floss. 2

 

A dynamic duo
BreathRx + AirFloss Pro 


Philips Sonicare BreathRx is the perfect partner for AirFloss Pro. Using antimicrobial mouth rinse with AirFloss Pro, provides a more targeted and refreshing treatment. BreathRx harnesses the power of Zytex™, our exclusive blend of zinc, thymol and eucalyptus essential oils, to deliver a powerful burst that cleanses the mouth and neutralizes bad breath odors. AirFloss Pro is packaged with a 2 oz. sample of BreathRx mouth rinse.

The easy way to
start a healthy habit


Cleaning between teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra takes just 60 seconds, makıng it simple for you to add it to your daily oral care regimen.


95% of inconsistent flossers who tried Philips AirFloss Ultra said it was easy to use 4
89% said it was easier to use than string floss 4
82% said it was easier to use than Waterpik 4

Improved technology
and design


New triple-burst technology delivers three bursts of air and liquid micro-droplets to disrupt and remove dental plaque along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas.

A new and improved high-performance nozzle features a softer tip for better comfort and a wider spray to cover more tooth and gum surface.
Philips AirFloss Ultra features

 

The new Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is designed to meet the specific needs of inconsistent flossers and is proven as effective as floss in improving gum health. 2

New high-performance nozzle

For targeted delivery of micro-droplets of air and liquid to gumline and hard-to-reach areas
Auto-burst option

Choose manual burst mode or continuous automatic burst
Easy filling

50% larger opening than previous AirFloss
Lithium-ion battery

Lasts up to two weeks between charges
Customizable burst settings

Choose single,double or triple burst
1 28 Day Money back guarantee (Conditions apply)

2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq

3 From treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary.

4 Survey of U.S patients.