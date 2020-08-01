Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Baby monitors & thermometers (1)

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Avent Digital thermometer
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Digital thermometer

    SCH480/20

    • Unique and playful design
    • Safe to play with
    • Waterproof and floats
    • Bath and bedroom measurement
    Overall rating / 5
    $39.99*
    View product

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products
* Suggested retail price

Recently viewed products