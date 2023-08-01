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  • Stay close to your baby Stay close to your baby Stay close to your baby

    Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor Advanced

    SCD881/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Stay close to your baby

    The Philips Avent SCD881 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.8" LCD ; 7.2cm), day or night.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $449.99

    Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor Advanced

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    See all Baby monitors

    Stay close to your baby

    Private and secure with wireless technology

    • Private and secure
    • 2.8" color screen, x2 zoom
    • Lullabies and talkback
    Private & secure connection with wireless technology

    Private & secure connection with wireless technology

    Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.

    High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

    High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

    See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" color screen. With 2x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.

    Hear your baby with clear sound

    Hear your baby with clear sound

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.

    Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

    Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

    Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

    Range up to 300 metres*

    Range up to 300 metres*

    Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*

    Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

    Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

    The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 12 hours** before recharging is required.

    Talk to your baby remotely

    Talk to your baby remotely

    Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

    Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

    Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

    There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 6 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.

    Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

    Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

    The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      2.4GHz

    • Convenience

      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Power on indication
      Yes
      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sensitivity settings
      Yes
      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240V/50-60Hz

    • Features

      Digital Video Technology
      Yes
      Adjustable viewing angle
      Yes
      Auto infrared night vision
      Yes
      Battery and mains operated baby unit
      Mains only
      Battery back-up function baby unit
      No
      Battery operating time parent unit
      Superior up to 12 hours**
      Belt Clip
      Yes
      Brightness control
      Yes
      Menu Style
      Icons & text
      Digital zoom and pan
      Yes, 2x
      Voice activation screen
      Yes, VOX mode
      Energy saving Eco mode
      Eco mode with link indication
      Hand held and rechargeable
      Yes, parent unit
      Indoor range up to
      50m
      Linked and in range indication
      Yes
      Low batt/lost connection alert
      Yes
      Lullabies
      Yes, 4 and 2 white noises
      Outdoor range up to
      300m
      Private and secure
      Yes, wireless connection technology
      Talkback function
      Yes
      Adjustable sound and sensitivity Video LCD Screen
      2.8" color, 7.2cm
      Android, IOS, Tablet compatible
      No
      Time display
      Yes
      Audio mode
      Yes
      USB Type-C
      Yes

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    • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
    • *When using the ECO mode.

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