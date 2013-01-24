Slow-cooked lamb with lemony potato salad
This dish comprises slow-cooked lamb, moreish gravy and a tasty potato salad. And, while peeling 20 cloves of garlic might be a little fiddly, it’s well worth the effort.
Servings 6
Preparation time 30 minutes
Cooking time: 8 hour slow cooking (low) or 4 hours slow cooking (high)
Ingredients
- Slow-cooked lamb
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 rashers bacon, roughly chopped
- 1.5kg lamb shoulder
- 20 cloves garlic, peeled
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 cups (500ml) beef stock, salt-reduced
- 2 tbsp plain flour, plus 1 tbsp gravy powder
- Lemony Potato Salad
- 1.2kg medium-size chat potatoes
- ⅓ cup (80ml) olive oil
- Finely grated zest of 1 large lemon
- Juice of 2 large lemons
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped