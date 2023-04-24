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Philips Support

How do I manage my OneBlade Club subscription?

Published on 24 April 2023

Click on your country of residence below to manage your OneBlade Club subscription:

Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Portugal
Romania
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States

You can pause your next blade delivery or alter the dispatch date of your next delivery using the links above. For the best results, we recommend using Google Chrome when navigating to the webpages above.

Please note: payments for your OneBlade 360 handle will continue even if the blade plan is paused. This does not apply to consumers in the Czech Republic and Poland, where only a blade replacement subscription is available.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP2734/20 .

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