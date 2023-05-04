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How do I cancel my OneBlade Club handle subscription?

Published on 04 May 2023

OneBlade Club subscribers have a voluntary right to return their OneBlade. Subscribers can return their OneBlade within 30 days of receiving it. You will be fully reimbursed for the amount paid for the handle.

After 30 days, you can cancel your handle plan by logging in to your OneBlade Club account. Future payments will be cancelled once the device is received by Philips at least two days before the next payment date.

Click on your country of residence below to access your OneBlade Club subscription:

Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Portugal
Romania
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States

For the best results, we recommend using Google Chrome when navigating to the webpages above.

Please note: The process for returns is different for Czech Republic and Poland customers. You can cancel your subscription any time by following the return instructions here.

If you still have questions regarding the OneBlade Club, please contact us.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP4631/65 .

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