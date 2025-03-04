While charging your Philips shaver after every shave is unnecessary, you can do so if you wish. Philips shavers contain lithium-ion batteries and daily charging does not significantly impact the health of the battery.
Alternatively, many Philips shavers include a low battery indicator that you can use to determine when you need to charge your device.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.