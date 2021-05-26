Cleaning instructions for Philips Hair Styler

1. After using your Philips Hair Styler switch it off and unplug it.

2. Place it on a heat-resistant surface until it cools down.

3. Remove any remaining hair from your hair styler.

4. Clean your styler with a damp cloth.

5. Make sure the styler is completely dry before you store or use it again.

Note: For SenseIQ hair straighteners, clean the ionic slot with a cotton swab but do not touch the ionic pins.

Please refer to your user manual for specific cleaning instructions for your product.