For females, Lumea is safe and gentle enough to treat the entire bikini area: the bikini line, mons pubis, labia majora, perineum. So if you want a Brazilian or a Hollywood, go right ahead!

To prevent discomfort, we advise you to treat the inner thighs and buttocks with a lower setting, as this skin can be more pigmented so might be more sensitive.

IPL is not suitable for the 'inner parts' of the bikini area, therefore you should never use Lumea on the labia minora, vagina or anus.