1. How do I know when to feed my baby?

It’s best to feed your baby whenever they show signs of hunger. This gives your baby a wonderful feeling of comfort, allows for better weight gain, and ensures your supply is in tune with their needs. You’ll need to be on the lookout for signs of hunger such as sucking on fists, moving their head from side to side and sticking their tongue out. Newborns need to nurse at least 8-12 times per day, which works out to roughly one feed every three hours (timed from the start of one session to the start of the next).