Baby bottles & teats
Designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort
Natural baby bottles

Anti-colic baby bottles

Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent, 3 Bottles, 125ml
Natural baby bottles

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Philips Avent anti-colic baby bottle with vent

Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle

Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimising feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
Keep air away from your baby's tummy
Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*
Shaped for a secure latch
Easy cleaning and assembly
Wide neck bottle for easy cleaning
What other mums say about Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottles

Want to overcome common feeding issues?

Get started with an Anti-colic baby bottle that’s clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Philips Avent anti colic baby bottle with vent
SCF813/27
Suggested retail price: $20.91
Avent Anti-colic baby bottles range
Explore all Anti-colic baby bottles ›
Philips AVENT anti colic nipple

Go with the right flow

As your baby grows, the teat that’s best for them will change too. They’ll become more confident at drinking from a baby bottle and can drink more milk in a shorter amount of time.

 

Our teats are designed to let the right amount milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.
Explore Philips Avent Anti-colic teats
Insider advice to make your choice easier

Based on 2019 online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China and Italy

* Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink, by drawing air away from the teat. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests can help with common feeding issues, such as colic, reflux and gas.
